CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction graduate returns home — giving her hometown a special glimpse of what she does in the military.

Kricket Masters Harper is a Marine pilot. Wednesday, she flew her CH-53K King Stallion helicopter over the Carl Junction area.

The aircraft along with two other helicopters will sit at the Joplin Regional Airport Wednesday evening.

She and her fellow pilots will head out of town Thursday. Harper graduated from Carl Junction High School in 2011 — then the US Naval Academy in 2015 — before joining the Marine Corps.