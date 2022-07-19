CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s a big-time win for the Carl Junction community.

It’s won a spot in the top 5 for the 2023 Small Town Showcase Featured Five put on by Missouri Humanities.

The showcase program provides an opportunity to connect and spotlight smaller, rural communities while providing a platform to tell their stories and market to a larger audience.

Seymour, St. James, Doniphan, and Norborne also made the top 5.

A total of 43 small towns were nominated this year.

