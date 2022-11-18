CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction residence suffered extensive fire damage Friday afternoon.

A call for mutual aid was sent by Carl Junction Fire Department shortly before 2:00 PM after flames were spotted on top of a duplex located at 1008 S. Gate Circle. Crews reported seeing a column of smoke from as far as the airport as it swelled (below).

All occupants were able to escape unharmed. Around 2:30 PM the fire was under control.

View from station tower camera

Tower camera zoomed in

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.