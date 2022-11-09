JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls.

It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana.

The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what was trending “yes” statewide wasn’t necessarily the case here.

“Were driven to the polls because of Amendment 3, we had a large group of people that were for it. And then we also had a large group of people that were against Amendment 3. And if you look at the voter turnout for that, in Jasper County 14,173 people voted in favor of it. And 20,365 voted against it,” Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk.

The majority of voters in all other Southwest Missouri counties also voted against it.

The exception, Greene county.