CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — An award-winning author made a visit to Carl Junction High School. Author Mindy McGinnis spent her time discussing her books and talking with students about the writing process.

McGinnis is orginially from Ohio but was in Missouri today thanks to a Missouri award for one of her books.

Her book “Be Not Far from Me” is this years Missouri Gateway Award Winner. This award is based off of votes from teen readers which has left an impression on McGinnis.

Carl Junction students who have read some of McGinnis’s work were also excited to see the author of one of their books in person.

“It matters to me as a writer because its not just like, educators and librarians and reviewers saying hey this is a good book, its actually teens that have read the book and they’re like, no I actually really like this book,” said Mindy McGinnis, Author.

“I thought it was really cool when she said she was coming, definitely very, like, wow not a lot of people get that experience,” said Kelsi Rogers, Freshman, Carl Junction High School.

McGinnis says that she never received any formal writing education and that the only thing you have to do to be a writer is to write.