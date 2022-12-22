JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple people were injured in a crash that occurred near Fidelity Wednesday morning.

Around 8:25 a.m. on Dec. 21, Missouri Highway State Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Missouri State Highway 59 near Route FF, about a mile south of Fidelity in Jasper County.

The investigation found that a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 16-year-old girl turned into the path of a 2001 Ford F-250. The F-250 ran off the side of the road to avoid the Equinox. The Equinox then struck a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

The four passengers of the Equinox — a 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, the 16-year-old driver, and Iris E. Tenoria, 39, all from Seligman — were taken to a Joplin hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A passenger of the Silverado that ran off the road — Rodolfo Garcia, 34, of Carthage — was also taken to the Joplin hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The driver sustained no injuries.

The driver of the F-250 sustained no injuries.