Jasper County looks at 2021 budget

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County leaders are outlining their spending plan for 2021, but add there’s still a big question mark about future coronavirus costs.

The proposed budget covers $44 million – including more money set aside of healthcare and raises. Although the county has continued to see revenue grow this year, the 2021 budget calls for restricted spending. The goal is to set aside a cushion for ongoing covid-19 costs and to prepare for a potential financial downturn.

Sarah Hoover, Jasper Co. Auditor, said, “If we get more – great. That will help to pay for those extra costs due to corona after the Cares money runs out, or expires. And so, if it doesn’t come in, then we didn’t budget that.”

The proposed budget is available for public comment for the next ten days. You can see a copy at either the Jasper County Commission Office or the County Clerk’s Office – both in the county courthouse in Carthage.