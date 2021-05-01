Jasper County Libertarian Party members, were picking up garbage on the Frisco Greenway Trail.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A political group is doing their part to keep local trails clean.

Saturday afternoon members of the Jasper County Libertarian Party, were picking up garbage on the Frisco Greenway Trail.

The clean up was part of the national Libertarian day of service.

Brett Robertson, Organizer, says, ” We are actually really into community service and helping everybody around us. So we want to show there are ways that we can do that without government intervention. We can just choose to make those decisions.”

The group is planning on holding a future clean up in the north heights neighborhood.