Jasper County Juvenile Office chili feed planned for Wednesday

JOPLIN, Mo.–If this cold, wet weather puts you in the mood for chili, there’s a fundraiser today that can help satisfy your craving.

The Jasper County Juvenile Office will hold an annual chili lunch to benefit projects at the office. It costs five dollars for your choice of chili, Frito pie, or chili dog — plus dessert and drink. Workers say a few dollars spent at this meal can make a big impact during the holidays.

“For the underprivileged youth in our community, maybe lacking in Christmas presents and that sort of thing,” explained Cody Scott with the office. “It helps us kind of outreach with that um and supply them with christmas essentially.”

The fundraiser includes lunch, a silent auction, and 50/50 raffle. It runs tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jasper County Juvenile Office at 530 South Pearl.