Jasper County Juvenile Center searching for mentors

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A local juvenile office is looking for role models to be a positive influence in its youth.

The Jasper County Juvenile Center is searching for mentors for its GAP or guiding, advising, preparing advisory committee.

Volunteers will work one-on-one with a child in the center in hopes of empowering that child to make positive life choices.

Those who join will are committed for 12 weeks.

The program’s first certification class begins on January 11th.

April Foulks, Jasper County Juvenile Center, said, “I have a young lady that I’ve been really mentoring for 9 years and we kinda connected because we have a lot of things in common. To this day, 9 years, I still text her ‘Good Morning, Good Night’ every single day and she’s touched my life as much as I’ve touched hers.”

If you would like to learn more about the program or be a gap volunteer, please email the Program Director, April Folks at april.foulks.@courts.mo.gov