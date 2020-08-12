Jasper County Jail to get upgrade

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff is planning an upgrade to the jail locking system.

Electrical issues with one of the pod doors is prompting staff to – not only replace that lock – but install higher security mechanisms in all of the ten pod doors.

Cornerstone Detention products got the bid at a cost of $39,000.

That’s a bill that could qualify for federal coronavirus funding.

Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser, said, “Want a lock that’s more maximum security style lock, right, so we don’t have to worry about inmates who are on isolation inadvertently cross containating with the rest of the population.”

The Sheriff hopes to see the project complete in the next few weeks.