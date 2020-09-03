Jasper County Jail addition breaks ground

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Construction is officially underway to expand the Jasper County Jail.

It’s a groundbreaking that’s been a long time coming. The Jasper County Jail is getting a $12.5 million addition.

Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser, said, “Roughly a hundred beds and a new kitchen, some programming space, some medical space.”

That includes new areas to segregate sick inmates – and even more extensive systems to protect the entire jail.

“For example we’re adding UV filters to our HVAC system that will filter the air and is supposed to greatly diminish the risk of airborne type of viruses.”

The Sheriff plans to start a new rehab program, add more space for visitation, and add new high tech options.

“For example video telehealth and telepsychiatry – so that’s something that’s on the forefront right now.”

Early site work is already underway. And it won’t be long before the new structure starts to take shape.

Andrew Pitts, Treanor HL Architects, said, “The new housing will be to the east. It will be two story – so basically a walk out basement plus a main level that will connect to the existing level of the existing jail housing.”

The project is expected to wrap up in the Spring of 2022.