Jasper County Has 21st COVID-19 Related Death

Jasper Co., Mo.– The Jasper County Health Department is saddened to report the twenty-first death of a Jasper County resident due to COVID-19.
The resident was a female in her 70’s. She was hospitalized prior to death. Our condolences go out to the family members.
- Everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses.
- These actions include:
- Avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based
- hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household
- cleaning spray or wipe.
- Stay home if you are sick.
Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice before showing up. Please note that reports of COVID-19 deaths may be delayed slightly so that death certificate
verification can be conducted for accurate reporting. For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411