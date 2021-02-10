Jasper County GAP program sees drop in mentors

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — When the covid-19 pandemic hit, the Jasper County Juvenile Office saw a drop-off in mentors for their GAP Program.

Program Director, April Foulks, says they’re now starting to see more mentor referrals for the program. A big factor is time and that a vaccine is becoming more available.

April Foulks -Jasper County Juvenile Office Program Director, said, “Because of Covid, has kind of seem to get a little bit under more, maybe under control, we do have more of an up-tick in regards to our referrals to the juvenile office, and we’re getting more referrals to our G.A.P program which is our mentoring program.”

Foulk also believes parents are becoming more comfortable with mentors spending time with their kids since school has been back in session.