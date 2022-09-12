WEBB CITY, Mo. — First responders were honored with lunch today in Jasper county.

That’s thanks to the “Webb City – Carl Junction Rotary Club” and the “Webb City Elks Lodge 861.”

But just for today, both groups combined to become the “first responder smash burger express.”

Together, they grilled smash-cheeseburgers and made baked beans and potato salad for 100 first responders in Jasper county, in honor of the 9/11 anniversary.

Carl Junction’s 3rd graders even decorated the delivery bags with drawings of first responders and thank you notes.

“In rotary, one of our main mottos is ‘service above self,’ and we think our first responders do that on a daily basis, they are taking care of us all the time, so this is at least one time we can do a little thank you, try to make it a little unique, a little custom to them, and try to serve them for the day,” said Jonathan Dawson, Project Chair for the WC-CJ Rotary Club.

Each meal was hand-delivered to our local first responders during the lunch hour.