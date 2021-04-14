Jasper County Emergency Services recognized

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County Emergency Services is gaining recognition on telecommunicators week.

Thursday the state house of representatives and the senate recognized three Missouri wide associations.

Recognition was given to the Missouri Association of Public Safety Communications Officials, Missouri National Emergency Number Association, and Missouri 911 Directors Association.

The JASCO Emergency Services Director was asked to attend and get recognized the house of representatives member Lane Roberts from the 161st district.

April Ford, Executive Director, said, “Telecommunicators across the nation especially those of us in joplin and jasper county really do care about the job we do for you and we want to make sure that you understand we do this because this is a calling and this is something that is very important for us.”

This is the first time JASCO Emergency Services were recognized.