Jasper County deputy returns to work after being shot on duty last month

A Jasper County deputy shot in the line of duty is back on the job.

Justin Henry returned to work at the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, handling light duty for now. The deputy was shot in the calf during an incident last month.

It happened just northeast of Joplin as deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle. Suspect Kenneth Ashburn of Bella Vista, Arkansas, fired shots out of a shed, striking Henry.

Deputies returned fire, and Ashburn was later found dead. An investigation determined he took his own life.