Jasper County deputies seeking missing vehicle in murder case

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Jasper County deputies are looking for a missing vehicle in connection to a murder investigation in Sarcoxie.

The body of 46 year old Becci D. Sanders was found inside her home Wednesday afternoon in Sarcoxie. While investigating, a gray 2015 Subaru Legacy with Missouri license plate number Vb1Y0E was reported to have been stolen from the residence.

Jasper County Detectives are currently working on this incident as a homicide. If anybody has information regarding this contact law enforcement immediately.