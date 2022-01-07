((Joplin, MO)) On January 7, 2022 at approximately noon, Jasper County Deputies received a call of a
disturbance with an unknown altercation taking place at 1763 South Malang Road in Joplin. When deputies arrived, they found a 50-year-old man dead in the yard from a gunshot wound. Detectives had detained a 75-year-old man for questioning. They are not looking for anyone else involved in this incident at this time and the public is not in danger.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
Updates will be given when it is appropriate to do so.
Jasper County Death Investigation
((Joplin, MO)) On January 7, 2022 at approximately noon, Jasper County Deputies received a call of a