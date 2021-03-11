Jasper County Courts see decrease in case-load in 2020

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Covid-19 has affected nearly every aspect of our lives – and that includes criminal cases going to court.

The Jasper County Circuit Court saw a significant drop last year. The Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin sees tens of thousands of actions a year. And in most cases, the numbers were down in 2020.

Erik Theis, Jasper County Court Administrator, said, “A decrease in the number of cases filed because a lot of places shut down.”

It’s about a seven percent drop in the associate circuit level, but an even bigger difference at the circuit level at 25%.

“A lot of places shut down, including the court system for a short period of time. And so the covid pandemic obviously caused a lot of disruption.”

Even after reopening, changes had to be made, including moving trials to the former Joplin library building to allow for pandemic protocols. But public access is growing with more options posted online.

“Show Me Jury provides easy access to the public. you can get online and register for jury service. And it provides information on how to contact us for jury service.”

The court system also started developing new options to find more long lasting solutions for certain defendants.

“We are implementing this program that targets low risk offenders that have substance use issues and diverting them from the traditional court process and then providing them treatment.”

But the most striking change in 2020 was the start of construction on the new courts building. Dirt work is underway at 7th and Pearl in a process expected to last into next year.

“We’re moving forward with this project and should see this completed some time in 2022.”

The Jasper County Courts also launched a new website to make it easier to use the legal system online.