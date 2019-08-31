Jasper County Courts program helps troubled veterans get back on their feet

While in the army, Sterling King always had someone deciding for him where to go, when to go, and what to do when he get there.

That lack of structure after leaving the service lead him to making some bad decisions.

Stuart Price, KSN: What have you gotten out of this?

King: A whole new life.

Facing drug and robbery charges, he was given the option of seven years in prison or going into the Jasper County Veterans Treatment Court Program.

And he’s glad he did the latter.

“When I came into the program, I was very unwilling to do anything to help myself, to help my family, to better the community and through the tools that the program gave me, I’ve become a productive member of the society like I always wanted to be,” King explained.

The 18-month program pairs a troubled veteran with a fellow veteran who serves as a personal mentor.

“Getting to know our veterans and what we can do to help them rather than send them to prison where we’re not accomplishing near as much as addressing the core issue that got them in the court system in the first place,” said court administrator Matt Ouren.

Amy Donaldson is a veteran and says program mentors can get just as much out of the experience.

“Boy, these wins are amazing and we get to see much success and so much and so many lives change,” Donaldson explained.

Price: Would you maybe want to be a mentor in the future?”

King: Absolutely, I filled out my application and to be a mentor, I think there is a 6-month period between the time you graduate to the time you can be a mentor.

If you’re a veteran of the armed forces and want to get involved, click here.