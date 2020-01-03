Jasper County Courthouse to temporarily move to Joplin

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Some court operations in Southwest Missouri will soon be hitting the road to make way for construction.

All operations at the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage will move to Joplin later this month.

That’s making way for renovations approved by county voters to add an extra courtroom and improve security for all court operations.

But that will make the courts building in Joplin even busier than normal.

Erik Theis, Jasper County Court Administrator, said, “The parking is going to be limited and so we would ask that the public bear with us. It’s temporary and we’ll try to work with you as much as possible. But be mindful of that and plan ahead.”

County court operations making the move include both criminal and civil court, along with protection orders, traffic cases, family court, and certain municipal cases.

The move takes place January 17th and is expected to last a year.