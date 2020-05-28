Jasper County Courthouse remodel focused on asbestos removal

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Remodeling at a historic courthouse is focusing on getting rid of potentially toxic building materials.

Crews are removing asbestos flooring from the second and third floor of the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage.

New flooring is just one component of the overhaul, including a new courtroom and security upgrades.

But one historic element won’t be changing.

John Bartosh, Jasper County Commissioner, said, “Well I guess there’s some stories going around that, that we were going to get rid of the elevator and the operator and put in a modern style. And that’s not true.”

Work to remodel the courthouse started at the beginning of the year and is expected to wrap up by December.