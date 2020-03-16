Jasper County Court Implementing Temporary Operation Changes

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Circuit Court is making several changes to its operations for the next two weeks, in response to Covid-19 concerns.

Judge Gayle Crane issued the administrative order Monday.

It states that Tuesday through March 27th, the Jasper County Court will remain open, with some changes to their operations.

All jury trials scheduled for the next two weeks will be re-schedule for a later date.

All hearings for criminal cases will not happen in person, but instead be conducted through video-conferencing.

That includes initial appearances, bond reviews, and arraignment hearings.

Civil court cases — like housing, small claims, traffic and treatment court dockets — will also be postponed.

Although, judicial officers can choose to hold dockets over the phone or by video-conferencing.

Hearings involving orders of protection will be extended for two weeks and rescheduled.

Meanwhile, individual hearings on specific criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases will continue as scheduled, unless a judge decides otherwise.

All cases in the Jasper County Juvenile Division will also happen as scheduled — except abuse, custody and adoption cases, which will be rescheduled.

Judge Crane says the changes were made based on the CDC’s guidelines for stopping the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.