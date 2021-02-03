Jasper County considers tax breaks for business

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County leaders are considering tax breaks for a big business expansion project in the Carthage area.

The county commission is currently taking public comment on tax abatements for Schreiber Foods. The company has been working toward adding new distribution space to existing operations. The project would involve a significant construction project, infrastructure work around the site, and the addition of new jobs.

Darieus Adams, Jasper County Commissioner, said, “Tied to the new jobs, creating 16 new jobs that are, it’s above average in pay so they’re actually very good jobs and so to me that’s vital that that happen.”

County commissioners will take public comments for the next two weeks and expect to make a final decision shortly after that ends.