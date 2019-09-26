Jasper County Commission finalizes demolition contract for new courts building

A big demolition project on 7th Street in Joplin will make way for a county construction project.

The Jasper County Commission approved a contract with Gerken Environmental out of Springfield to tear down the former First Baptist Church. The $423,000 bid will cover demolition as well as removing asbestos and other hazardous materials.

This is the latest in a series of demo projects to make way for a new county courts building.

“There were two houses that were recently demolished and that’s going to be part of the overall planning and design of where the building is going to be located, as well as the church,” explained Erik Theis with Jasper County Courts.

Demolition of the former church at 7th and Pearl should be complete by the end of the year.