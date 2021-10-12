Jasper County Commission considering lowering speed limit near roundabout construction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Another construction project in another part of Jasper County could prompt a speed limit change.

The Jasper County Commission is considering dropping the speed limit on Country Road 284 in Carl Junction, from 60 to 45 miles per hour. It’s near the intersection of Highway-171 and State Highway Y-Y, where MODOT is installing a roundabout — part of a 10 million dollar project.

Traffic has picked up on the county road, since more drivers are using it to avoid roundabout construction.

“And so with the increased traffic – it’s became pretty apparent we need to do something. Because the roads that are unmarked with a speed limit carry a 60 mile an hour speed limit and that’s considerably too much for that stretch of road,” said Darieus Adams, Jasper Co. Comm.

The county will first conduct a speed study of the road. Commissioners are expected to vote on the potential change next week.