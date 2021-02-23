Jasper County Commission approves grant funds for law enforcement

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement agencies across Jasper County will be making upgrades after a new round of grants is approved.

The Jasper County Commission signed off on $230,000 worth of projects. That includes everything from radio consoles and trauma kits to tasers and ballistic shields. Presiding Commissioner John Bartosh says the law enforcement sales tax grants allow smaller agencies to make some much-needed changes.

John Bartosh, Jasper County Commission, said, “They keep updated and keep current with things. And stuff that they would normally get by without, they can have it.”

Duquesne Police got the biggest total with $33,000. Grants topped $20,000 for police in Carterville, Jasper, Oronogo, Sarcoxie, and Webb City. Amounts of $14,000 to $17,000 went to Carl Junction, Carthage, Duenweg, and The Jasper County Juvenile Office.