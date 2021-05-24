Jasper County Collector’s office to temporarily close

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KODE) – The Jasper County Collector’s Office will shut down for a couple of days.

Ongoing construction at the courthouse in Carthage will be using space in the office on Wednesday and Thursday, prompting the temporary closure.

The County Collector says his other office will remain open during that time for residents who can’t wait for the Carthage office to reopen.

“We’re going to have electricians in here; fire alarm people will be in here. The data people will be in here, running lines through our original ceiling,” says Steve McIntosh, Jasper County Collector.

The Joplin office will be open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm each day.

You can also conduct business through the collector’s website.