Jasper County Clerk working to keep voters safe on election day

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Clerk is buying extra safety supplies for election day.

The County Commission approved the emergency purchase of sanitizing stations and a folding machine for stuffing absentee ballots. The purchases are covered by an election grant from Facebook.

Charlie Davis adds he had already bought a large number of PPE, hand sanitizer, and related supplies for the November election. The goal is minimizing any election site risks.

Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk, said, “Sanitize their hands, go show their id, grab a stylus. Grab their ballot, vote, and then keep the stylus as they feed the machine, the ballot. So they’re actually going to be able to vote without touching anything within the polling locations.”

The $8,500 grant covers the cost of adding a sanitizing station at every Jasper County polling place.