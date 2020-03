JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court commends the Jasper County Court on it’s work for the public.

The Jasper County Circuit Court is recognized for its excellence in service and timely justice during 2019.

Judge Gayle Crane was presented the Daniel J. O’Toole Award.

The award is for courts who operate with excellence and efficiency.

This is the first time the Jasper County Circuit Court has gotten the award since the recognition was created in 1998.