Jasper County Church Burglarized, Photos Show Person of Interest

ORONOGO, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person with possible connections to a burglary that occurred at an Oronogo church.

Early April 1st, someone entered the New Providence Baptist Church located in Oronogo and stole property.

In a Facebook post, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office shared photos showing a man, and his vehicle.

The office is asking for anyone with information on the burglary or the burglary to contact them. You can contact Detective David Lewis at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office phone 417-358-8177 Ext. 1288 or by email at dlewis@jaspercountysheriff.org.