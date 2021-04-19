Jasper County CASA to hold online auction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A nonprofit organization helping foster children in Joplin is hosting a fundraiser.

Jasper County Court Appointed Special Advocates is holding it first Helping Hands online auction. The community can bid on family game baskets, a Kansas City Chiefs fan package, designer purses, and more.

CASA volunteers spend time with foster children making sure they have a support system. In Jasper County alone there are more than 450 kids in foster care. CASA has seventy volunteers serving 135 children and they hope to help more.

Kenedie Watchorn, Volunteer Coordinator, said, “The money that is raised will help us pay to recruit more volunteers, will help us train more volunteers, which in turn helps us serve more kids in foster care.”

The online auction starts April 30 at eight a.m. and runs until eight p.m. on May second.