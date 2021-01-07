Jasper County CASA seeking volunteers

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County CASA is set to begin another training session for new volunteers looking to become advocates.

It starts on Wednesday, January 13th at 10 a.m. with an orientation session, then runs each Wednesday for five weeks. All sessions will be conducted via Zoom, as well as utilizing an online classroom platform. The course will show people how the child welfare system works in Jasper County, along with teaching communication skills, to ensure the foster child’s needs are being met.

CASA officials estimate around 300 kids in Jasper County’s foster care system currently do not have a personal advocate, so training new volunteers is a top priority of the organization.

Kenedie Watchorn, Volunteer Coordinator for Jasper County CASA, said, “A lot of times, children in foster care don’t really have a caring and consistent person. A lot of the people that are working with them, you know, case workers, they are super overworked and the system is just overrun, So, being able to provide this really good training to a community member so that they can help these kids, it’s huge.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, you’ll need to complete an application, followed by an interview with CASA officials. The application can be found on their website.