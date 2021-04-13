Jasper County CASA seeking volunteers

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A local non-profit that helps foster kids could use some help.

Officials with Jasper County CASA are in need of male volunteers. Right now, it has a total of 70 volunteers – but only 9 are men.

The court appointed special advocates are part of the foster kids support system. They see children twice a month and do activities with them.

Kenedie Watchorn, Volunteer Coordinator, said, “We want to make sure that when boys do come into care we are able to give them a role model they can relate to that understands them so we need more men so the boys in foster care can have a good casa that they feel comfortable talking with.”

The organization will hold an informational session next Monday afternoon from 3:30 to 4 via Zoom.