Jasper County breaks ground on new courts building

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A multi-million dollar project kicks off to replace the Jasper County Courts Building.

Jeff Lane, Treanor HL Architects, said, “You’ll start to clear the ground a little bit, then dig a hole, there’s a lower level.”

What you’ll see at 7th and Pearl in Joplin in the coming weeks. It’s the start of construction on the new Jasper County Courts Building – beginning with an official groundbreaking.

Plans a call for a structure that reflects the history of the area.

“The metal panels that we talked abut that are zinc that really tie back to Joplin itself, the stone, the precast panels, the glass – those types of things to get the building enclosed.”

Inside, the building will add two more rooms for court hearings. Technology will be integrated in a way not possible for a building from the 1970s. Security for staff, victims and the public is another focus.

“If you go into their current building here, there’s only one way to get in and move around the building. in the new facility we’ll have three levels of circulation.”

The goal is to handle the needs of 2020 and the next 50 years.

Jasper Co. Judge Gayle Crane, said, “Try to meet those in this building so that we won’t outgrow it. You know one of the things we didn’t want to do with tax payer money is to build a beautiful building but we outgrow it before we even walk in the door.”

The building is expected to open some time in 2022.