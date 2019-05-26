Jasper County Boil Advisory

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - There has been a boil advisory issued for Jasper County Public Water Supply District #1.



If you live north of Emerald to 96 Highway, you are being asked to boil your water for the next 48 hours.



Be sure to boil your water for about three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking.

Disinfect all food contact surfaces like dishes and utensils by putting them in tap water for with one teaspoon of bleach per gallon for at least one minute.



And continue to follow instructions until the advisory is lifted.