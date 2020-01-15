Jasper County begins work to replace highway barn at River St. and Highway 96

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County is starting work to replace a county building that’s flooded repeatedly.

A construction crew has been hired to do dirt-work for a new county maintenance building.

It will replace the aging highway barn near the intersection of River Street and Highway 96.

The new structure will be built well away from the flood plain and will address other issues on the site as well.

John Bartosh, Jasper County Commissioner, said, “Was built in the 1950s and our trucks are bigger than the barn. It’s hard to work on them in there. And so we decided we need a new shop – so we’re going to build a shop and some storage.”

County leaders hope to finish the project within the next year, but say it may take longer depending on the costs involved.