Jasper County beginning to distribute property tax statements

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Ready or not, your next tax bill is heading your way.

Jasper County is sending out 91,000 property tax statements. The County Collector added a new payment option this year.

The e-check can be used online and comes with a flat $1.75 fee. You can also pay with a credit card online, which comes with a 2.4% fee.Those are along with all the traditional options.

Steve McIntosh, Jasper Co. Collector, said, “You can drop it in the box, if you need to – you can mail it, pay online, and of course you can come in. But please practice safe practices when you do.”

Both personal and real estate property taxes are due by the end of the year. Past that, they are subject to fees and penalty costs.