Jasper County audit shows good results but room for improvement

An annual review of operations in Jasper County shows some need for improvement but an overall good rating.

The Mense CPA firm presented the results of an annual audit this morning. That includes suggested changes like separating certain employee responsibilities dealing with money and developing an accounting manual. The report also recommends saving more money for emergency situations.

“So we’ve got it up around a million dollars now. We use it every now and then for something that we have to have and don’t want to take out of general budget,” says John Bartosh.

Jasper County sales tax revenue was up more than three percent in 2017 and commissioners say they are working to increase the amount of money they have in reserve.