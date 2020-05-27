JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The notice is in the mail for residents who have to pay a higher property tax bill this year.

The Jasper County Assessor’s Office has mailed more than 1,500 notices about increases.

That will show the current appraised value along with the assessed value and the reason for the change.

Property owner can call or visit the Assessor’s Office by appointment to find out more.

Lisa Perry, Jasper Co. Assessor Officer, said, “They just want to understand what it is and that’s what we’re here to do. And our value, our goal is to be within 5 – 10% of fair market value.”

Property owners can request an informal hearing with the appraiser, but must do so by June 26th.