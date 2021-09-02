Jasper County Assessor’s Office closing temporarily to move locations

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Assessor’s Office in Carthage will shut down to the public next week.

Workers are boxing up files and office equipment, getting ready to move operations back into the newly remodeled courthouse.

They’ve been working out of a storefront across the street for nearly two years, but are now in the process of returning to the historic structure.

“It’s very nice and we’re ready to go back. I mean this office has been very convenient because it’s close and we’ve been able to stay together. But there’s no place like the courthouse,” Lisa Perry, Jasper Co. Assessor.

The office will be closed to the public on September 8th and 9th and re-open for normal operations on Friday the 10th.

Residents needing help with personal property issues can use the assessor’s office in Joplin during the closure.