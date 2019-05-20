Jasper County assessor to send valuation notices

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Connie Hoover, Assessor of Jasper County, reports that she is nearing completion of the reassessment of real estate for the 2019-2020 assessment years. State law requires the assessor to reassess, or reappraise, all real property in the county every odd-numbered year for property tax purposes. The state constitution requires that the values on property reflect fair market value.

“We reviewed property throughout the county to verify information in our records, added any new construction and applied obsolescence,” said Hoover. Then local market conditions were determined by studying recent sales and new construction cost information and new values were established.”

According to Hoover, it is important to maintain accurate current assessments so that state funding to local schools is not jeopardized. The assessor also believes it is crucial to base all values on market value to ensure uniformity and fair treatment of all property owners.

The assessor estimates that values have increased, in most areas of the county due in large to increased building costs, low interest rates and strong economy. The amount of increase will vary depending upon age, condition, size, style and location of the property.

The impact on taxes of an increase in valuation cannot be calculated until September when the levies are set by the taxing entities. An increase in value does not necessarily result in an equivalent percentage increase in taxes. The schools and other political subdivisions set the tax levies. When property values increase these taxing entities are responsible for rolling back their levies to substantially offset the valuation increase.

The assessor will begin sending impact notices the week of May 20, 2019. An “impact notice” notifies property owners whose property has increased in value of the new value established for property tax purposes. If the value on a property remains the same or decreases, there is no requirement that the assessor notify the owner.

The deadline to appeal the notice with the Assessor’s Office will be June 14, 2019. We encourage you to call or visit the Assessor’s Office first before contacting the Board of Equalization. The deadline to appeal to the Board of Equalization is June 28, 2019. Contact the Jasper County Clerk’s Office to arrange for an appointment.

A property owner who believes the Assessor’s value does not reflect market value may set up an appointment to discuss the assessment with the assessor. However, the owner should be prepared to present substantial information indicating a value lower than the Assessor.

