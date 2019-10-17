Jasper County Assessor moves to temporary home to make way for courthouse construction

Jasper County residents looking for the county assessor will have to look outside the Carthage courthouse.

The assessor’s office has temporarily moved to a storefront on the square to make way for courthouse construction. The actual work isn’t expected to start for another couple of months.

But workers decided to move ahead of time to avoid confusion with taxpayers.

“We wanted to move early so we could settle in before the tax statements went out and make it more accommodating for the customers, so they didn’t have to wind through the construction,” explained Lisa Perry with the assessor’s office.

The temporary office is at 135 3rd Street on the northeast side of the square. They expect to move back to their normal office space on the second floor of the courthouse in about a year.