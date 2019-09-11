Jasper County approves property tax levy

The total levy is up slightly from 2018 — a small difference likely to cost just a couple of dollars more than last year according to Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis..

The state regulates whether the rate goes up or down, based on factors like overall property in the county. That went up in Jasper County this year.

“About 25 plus million more dollars in assessed valuation – which is good for the economy, good for the schools, good for the county government, etc., because we get a little bit of extra revenue dollars out of that,” Davis explained.

Property tax bills will go out at the beginning of November and are due by December 31st.