Jasper County approves first round of CARES Act funding

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The first round of funding to help pay for coronavirus expenses has been approved in Jasper County.

The county commission signed on to paying $53,000 to the Joplin Library, more than $17,000 to the city of Carl Junction, and $19,000 thousand for the Community Clinic in Joplin.

The Joplin School District also received partial approval for its funding request for $159,000 for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

The commission is awaiting additional information before addressing the full amount.

The federal government has earmarked more than $14 million dollars for projects throughout the county.

That money must be spent by the end of the year, and approved by the county commission for CARES Act funding.

