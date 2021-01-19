Jasper County announces election cost

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — $290,000 – that’s how much Jasper County spent on elections in 2020.

The county clerk broke down Jasper County’s financial statement Tuesday. The presidential election in 2020 meant bigger bills for the election office. But spending actually came in $17,000 under budget, thanks to federal and state grants paying for unexpected, pandemic-related costs.

Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk, said, “We spent a lot of that money on PPE equipment, masks for our poll workers, a little bit of a salary increase for our poll workers.”

Jasper county had a 64% percent voter turnout for the November presidential election. That added up to 52,000 ballots cast, the biggest turnout of the year.