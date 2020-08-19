Jasper County Annex to get repairs to marble siding

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Annex two will get some T.L.C. to preserve its marble siding.

The County Commission has approved a contract to make repairs on the building that houses the Sheriff’s office, Recorder of Deeds, Treasurer, and Public Administrator.

The $36,000 bid will address issues that started developing with the marble panels a couple of years ago.

John Bartosh, Jasper County Commissioner, said, “It’s wore out and water’s getting behind it – we’ve lost one piece as you can see down there and we’re going to redo it.”

Mid Continental Restoration out of Fort Scott will handle the work, including replacing the missing marble, recaulking the joints, and various other repairs.