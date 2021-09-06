Jasper County 9-1-1 emergency call center needs callers

JOPLIN, Mo. — More and more emergency dispatch centers are seeing “help wanted” signs.

The Jasper County 9-1-1 call center has seen openings staying at three to four positions. The Joplin city dispatch currently has five positions unfilled.

They’re just part of an industry-wide trend that has national rates at 15 – 20 percent. The Jasper County dispatch director says the job requires a unique set of skills.

“All where people do everything call taking and dispatching and all the training takes quite a while and the job can be very stressful at times it’s very rewarding. So we are, we’re looking for that right person,” said April Ford, Jasper Co. Emergency Services.

