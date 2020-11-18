Jasper County 4H Teen Council meets for first time since the pandemic

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A local program is getting ready to reunite it’s teens for the first time since the pandemic started.

After being started up again back in September of last year, the Jasper County 4-H Teen Council closed its doors. Now nearly nine months later organizers are putting the finishing touches to make sure kids have a chance to give back to their community. This has already parents and children excited for the council to get back in session.

Sarah Townley, Youth Program Assoc., said, “They’ve kinda asked ‘When are we going to start meeting again?’ The parents are like ‘The kids don’t care if they have to wear masks, do social distance, do this or that, they just want to start meeting again.”

The goal is to have the organizations first meeting by the end of the month. This is to give the council time to discuss fundraising opportunities for the holidays. Kids only need to be 12 and older to sign up.